Hyderabad to host ICCA Global Summit 2027

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the Global Summit 2027 of International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA) from January 28 to 30, 2027. The global summit will be held along with the Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India (FCBM) Annual conference.

M L Agarwal, former President, FCBM of India, FAPCCI & ACCA has been selected as the Second Vice Chairman of the ICCA with immediate effect, to become Chairman 2025-2027. He is the first Indian to be so honoured.

MVM Bharat, Global Ambassador, Association of Corrugated Case of Telangana (ACCT), welcomed the decision of ICCA. Since 1961, ICCA has been holding a biennial Management Conference to allow worldwide corrugated industry executives to come together and share information on appropriate issues, a press release said.