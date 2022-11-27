CM KCR to lay foundation for Airport Express Metro Corridor on Dec 9

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:33 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: In a major push to infrastructure development in the State capital, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay foundation for the Airport Express Metro Corridor on December 9. The project, which will be 31 km long, will connect Mindspace junction and Shamshabad airport. It will be taken up at an expenditure of Rs.6,250 crore.

“Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The proposed high-speed Hyderabad Metro Rail line will contain both elevated and underground sections, where around 2.5 km of the total stretch will be underground. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) is expected to oversee the project.

The Metro is expected to take just 20 minutes to connect the airport to the main city. Bio-Diversity junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Airport Cargo station and terminal are expected to be a few of the stations.

The AirPort Express Metro is a Telangana State government funded project and will be completed in three years.

“We have submitted DPR & are in discussions with Govt of India for additional 31 KM city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar – 5 KM,” the Minister tweeted.