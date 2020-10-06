Hyderabad toddler’s sharp memory wins accolades

Aadith has secured his name in ‘World Book of Records’ for his memory of recognising a wide range of objects.

Hyderabad: At the age of just a year-and-nine months, this toddler from Hyderabad is surprising everyone with his sharp memory. Be it different flags or car logos or from alphabet to fruits and vegetables, Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty can identify without batting an eye.

For his abilities to remember, identify and name these and many more including electronic home appliances, professions and animals, Aadith has secured his name in ‘World Book of Records’ for his memory of recognising a wide range of objects.

He can solve alphabet and shape puzzles with ease that leaves everyone surprised. And the prodigy has already found his way to different record books including India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records and Certificates of National Records for identifying vehicles from shadows, complex colour patterns, and sounds of animals, birds, as many as 71 picture objects and body parts with accessories.

Aadith’s parents, Arun Sai and Snehitha said the toddler by now recognises 272 pictorials from 17 categories and earned the titles of ‘super kid’ and ‘The Mnemonist Wonder Kid’. He also received accolades from Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, London, and also Santosh Shukla, President, World Book of Records.

