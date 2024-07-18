Hyderabad Traffic Police intensify violations and checks

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 18 July 2024, 11:39 PM

Hyderabad: With an aim to tighten the noose around traffic violators, the Hyderabad traffic police have intensified checks and are conducting special drives in the city. Since the beginning of July, the police have taken up special drives to check for illegal use of black tinted glass in cars, fitness of school buses and auto rickshaws and drunk driving during day time.

Additional CP (Traffic), P Vishwa Prasad said the special drives were launched in the city to warn and book drivers for various violations. The traffic police had booked 1007 cases against persons who were found using black tinted glasses in their cars and a penalty of Rs 1,000 was imposed on the violators.

“In the coming days we will go for criminal cases against such violators. Such an offence is a contributor to not only accidents and traffic violations, but also criminal activities. Tinted glasses also block the side and rear view, which can lead to accidents,” Vishwa Prasad said.

During a special drive conducted by the traffic police against auto drivers carrying school children, the police booked around 10,000 cases since June 27. The violations include drunk driving, minors driving vehicles, overloading of children, no fitness certificate and drivers without uniform.

“Awareness programs were held with the school management, parents and drivers about the safety of children. Still some irresponsible drivers are found violating the rules and we are booking cases against them,” said the official.

Similarly, a joint special drive in coordination with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) was conducted by the traffic police against school buses and vans.

Since June 27, around 400 cases were booked for overloading, drunk driving, insurance and fitness related violations. A total of 2311 vehicles were checked by the special teams during the period. Emphasis is also on drunk driving during day time in the city. During the checking in the city in the first fortnight of the month the traffic police caught around 2000 people and about 70 people were sentenced to jail terms by the courts concerned. Similarly, the traffic police are writing to the transport department and around 10 driving licenses of ten persons were suspended.