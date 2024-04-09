Hyderabad Traffic Police issue advisory in view of Eid ul Fitr

Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am on the day of festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in connection with Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am on the day of festival.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah:

Vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura cross-roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During the prayer time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and diverted at Bahadurpura cross-roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Similarly, vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted at Danamma Huts cross-roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc and vehicles towards Eidgah will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side till the congregation disperses after prayers. Heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will also be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank:

Namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masab Tank junction flyover and no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the flyover. Traffic from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7 am to 10 am.

General traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover via Ayodhya Junction, Khairtabad, RTA Office, Taj Krishna Hotel so on. Traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab Tank going to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office, Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills.

Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel, RTA Khairtabad and vehicles from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.