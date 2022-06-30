Hyderabad Traffic Police make parking arrangements for BJP meet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The Traffic police are making arrangements for parking of vehicles around Parade Grounds for the Bharatiya Janata Party public meeting on July 3.

“Around 19 parking lots have been identified near the Parade Grounds. Vehicles will be directed to these places by traffic personnel. So far we have not received details of the total number of vehicles expected from each district from the organizers,” a senior official said.

The traffic police will be issuing an advisory for traffic restrictions around Parade Grounds for the meeting. The official hinted that traffic flow would be affected for most part of the day on the Somajiguda to Secunderabad Railway Station road.

Meanwhile the police intensified security around Charminar in view of visits of BJP leaders to the Bhagyalakshmi temple. A few leaders had visited the temple on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the temple on July 2.