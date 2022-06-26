Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday

Published: Updated On - 08:19 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the swearing in ceremony of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.

Traffic will be diverted or stopped – on need basis – between Monappa Island to VV Statue junction between 8 am and 12.30 pm.

The arrangements made for the parking of vehicles include, from Gate No-III to Administrative Block for Judges, MsP, MsLA and MsLC vehicles, Dilkusha Guest House – media vehicles, MMTS Parking lot – other VIP vehicles government vehicles and Metro Residency to NASR School – single line parking.

The traffic police urged the citizens to take note of this and take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid Raj Bhavan road during the specified timings and cooperate.