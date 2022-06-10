| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions In Alwal From June 13 Due To Construction Work

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:40 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: In view of the construction work of a box drain near Sree Bakery at Bharathi Nagar junction, there will be traffic restrictions in the surroundings for a period of 30 days, starting from June 13.

Accordingly, traffic from Alwal IG statue towards Golnaka Meeseva will be diverted via select Theatre – Professor Jayashankar Statue – Rajiv Rahadhari right turn – Golnaka Meeseva.

Similarly, traffic from Golnaka Meeseva towards Alwal IG Statue will be diverted via Professor Jayashankar Statue Rajiv Rahadhari left turn – select Theatre – Alwal IG statue.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and cooperate.