Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in old city on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with Jumat ul Vida prayers at the Mecca Masjid and at Jamia Masjid on Friday.

The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahalibanda will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm.

Traffic from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College. Vehicles from the Nagulchintha / Shahalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Traffic from Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

Traffic coming from Moosabowli area towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall Shahalibanda and Fateh Darwaza Road

Motorists from Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Miralam Mandi or Bibi Bazaar.

Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar Houz and will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwath.

Traffic from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Miralam Market.

In Secunderabad

1. Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9.00 am to 1 pm. There will be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazaar to Ranigunj.

Traffic from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali PS towards the lane to the left of the PS and towards Lala temple.

Parking arrangements at Charminar

The Traffic Police have made parking arrangements at the following places for those attending Jumat ul Vida prayers at Mecca Masjid on Friday.

Gulzar Function Hall near Etebar Chowk, Mufeed ul Anam school – Opposite Pista House Etebar Chowk, Charminar bus station, Charminar Unani Hospital, Khilwat Grounds, Old Pension Payment office Moti Galli and GHMC office at Sardar Mahal.

