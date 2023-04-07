| Hyderabad Two More Arrested In Tspsc Paper Leak Case

Hyderabad: Two more arrested in TSPSC paper leak case

The police arrested them based on the information provided by the suspects arrested earlier, during interrogation by the SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

The police arrested them based on the information provided by the suspects arrested earlier, during interrogation by the SIT

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested in TSPSC paper leakage case by the Special Investigation Team on Friday.

The duo was identified as Laukik and Sushmitha. Police sources said, Laukik had bought the DAO exam question paper from Praveen, the prime suspect for Sushmitha, his girlfriend.

The police arrested them based on the information provided by the suspects arrested earlier, during interrogation by the SIT.

The duo was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.