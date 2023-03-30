TSPSC paper leak case: SIT conducts searches at suspect’s house, seize documents

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police conducted searches at the house of Shameem, one of the suspects in the TSPSC exam paper leak case, and reportedly seized some incriminating documents from the place.

The SIT team conducted the searches for close to one hour and interacted with the family members and neighbours as well. The police gathered information about all the persons who had visited and met Shameem and the purpose of their visits. Other teams went to the houses of a couple of other suspects who were arrested in the case, police sources said.

The police suspect some persons had visited the house of Shameem and collected Group 1 question paper from him.

Meanwhile, the police had once again questioned Shankar Laxmi, the section officer of confidential section of TSPSC who was the custodian of the question papers. She had told the police previously that she had noted down the password of the computer system in a diary and alleged Praveen and Rajasekhar might have got hold of password and using it logged into her computer system and copy the question papers.

The court had granted three day custody of Suresh, Ramesh and Shameem and the SIT is questioning them.

