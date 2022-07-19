Hyderabad: Two persons stabbed at Chandrayangutta, one critical

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were stabbed with a sharp edged weapon by some persons at Chandrayangutta over a trivial issue on Tuesday evening.

The persons one of whom is identified as Ali Akbar were attacked near the Reliance Mart on Keshavigiri road under Chandrayangutta police station around 9.30 p.m by a person who is reportedly known to them.

Passersby informed the Chandrayangutta police about who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to two different hospitals. The condition of one of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

Senior police officials including ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangeer rushed to the spot and are enquiring into the incident.