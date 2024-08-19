| Hyderabad Two Year Old Run Over By A Car In Meerpet

Hyderabad: Two-year-old run over by a car in Meerpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 07:59 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, a two-year-old toddler was run over by a rashly driven car while he was playing near his house at Hastinapuram, Meerpet on Monday.

The toddler Deekshith, whose father is a watchman at an apartment in Bhima Nagar, used to reside with their family in a room in the basement. The incident occurred, when Deekshith was playing outside and one Dinesh Reddy, a resident was reversing the car.

According to the police, Dinesh, who did not notice the toddler started the car and took reverse, running over the child.

“He came under the front tyre on the right side of the car and suffered grievous injuries. His mother who realized what happened, rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment,” police said.

The Meerpet police have booked a case of negligence causing death against Dinesh and took him into custody. Dinesh told the police he had not seen Deekshith playing there and that the child had suddenly come under the wheel.