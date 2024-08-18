Hyderabad: Scooter skid claims life of 28 year-old man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 06:52 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A 28 year-old man died after his scooter skidded on the road at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

The victim Kadari Shankar (28), a resident of Boduppal was going from Sagar ring road towards Bairamalguda when the scooter skidded on the road. “Shankar fell on the road and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died an hour later while undergoing treatment,” said Vanasthalipuram sub inspector, M Venkateshwarlu.

The police registered a case and are investigating.