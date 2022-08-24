Hyderabad: VNRVJIET to host Smart India Hackathon 2022 grand finale

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET), here has been chosen as one of the 75 nodal centres in the country to host the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022. The 36-hour hackathon will be held on August 25 and August 26.

Institute Innovation Council convener, Dr. Chakravarthula Kiran said 28 student teams from 18 States including Delhi will be hosted at the institute for the grand finale. One of the coordinators, GS Ramesh, said necessary arrangements were being made for participants as per the directives by the Ministry of Education.