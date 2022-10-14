Hyderabad: Voice4Girls signs MoU with St Ann’s College

Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: To give an opportunity to young college women who can facilitate and bring forth a change in voice classrooms, Voice4Girls, a city-based NGO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the executive director of Voice4Girls, Anusha Bharadwaj, and the principal of the college, Dr. Sr. P. Amrutha. Speaking on the occasion, Anusha emphasized on providing and accommodating the schools with girl-safe environments where adolescents can learn and grow with these young college women. “I envision a world where girls can realize their dreams, act on their potential and take charge of their future,” she said.

Anusha motivated the young aspirants to be role models for adolescent girls and help them in acquiring critical knowledge about their health, safety, rights and future plans.