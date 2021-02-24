Hyderabad: Webinar on ‘Data Science’ for beginners on Wednesday

The one-hour long live session is free of cost and can be attended by anyone who is willing to begin a career in data science

Hyderabad: Great Learning, an edtech company for professional and higher education is hosting a webinar on Data Science for beginners on Wednesday from 12 noon. The one-hour long live session is free of cost and can be attended by anyone who is willing to begin a career in data science.

During the live session on ‘Data Science for beginners’, an expert of Python, Machine learning & Data Analysis, Anirudh Rao will talk about various aspects of Data Science, including its significance in the coming years, components that fit into the ecosystem of Data Science and its architecture, according to a press release.

The participants will also get to understand the various Data Science job roles along with the observed salary trends, it said. Interested candidates can register for webinar through the link https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/data-science-for-beginners1

