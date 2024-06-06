Hyderabad weekend guide: Music, comedy, and shopping fun

From soulful musical evenings to comedic performances, here's a glimpse of what's in store this weekend in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 03:47 PM

Hyderabad: Whether you’re a shopping enthusiast, music lover, or sports buff, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the city. From soulful musical evenings to comedic performances, here’s a glimpse of what’s in store this weekend in Hyderabad.

Samatha Ilaiyaragam ft. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja:

Maestro Ilayaraja is arriving in the city. Delve into the captivating journey through his divine compositions that blend melody and spirituality. Accompanied by a talented ensemble, this special evening promises to uplift your spirit and soul.

Where: Statue of Equality, Venkannaguda

When: June 8, 6 pm

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

The Artistry of Pole:

Learn pole dance, an art form celebrated for its fusion of athleticism, grace, and creativity. Beyond its origins in various cultures and time periods, it’s now recognized as a unique way to stay fit, offering an immersive experience into the art of pole movement.

Where: Polefit Boldfit, Hanuman Nagar

When: June 8, 4 – 6 pm

Registrations: https://troveexperiences.com/

Bear and Skittles:

Delight in fashion stalls, food vendors, live music, and entertainment for all ages. Join for a unique shopping experience in drive-in, delectable cuisine, and captivating live performances.

Where: Hyjack Drive-in, Kompally

When: June 8, 11 am

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Saikiran Checks In:

With a hilarious take on a middle-class guy who is put up in a five-star hotel, stand-up comic Saikiran is all geared up with his sharp observations, outrageous anecdotes, and witty social commentary.

Where: The Comedy Theatre Hyderabad, Gachibowli

When: June 9, 6 pm

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

India vs Pakistan live screening:

Watching an India vs Pakistan match is always a treat, not just for cricket enthusiasts. Witness these arch-rivals compete live for the T20 World Cup. Immerse yourself in the camaraderie as you cheer for your favorite team alongside fellow enthusiasts. Enjoy the game, and may the best team win!

Where: SMAAASH, Madhapur

When: June 9, 8 pm

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Urooj Ashfaq Live:

Brace yourself for the stand-up set of Urooj Ashfaq, one of the brightest talents of the current lot of stand-up comedians. Urooj’s unique style of jokes and demeanour will surely make you laugh out loud.

Where: KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdi-ka-pul

When: June 9, 7 pm

Registrations: Available at Book My Show