Hyderabad: Wine shops to be closed from March 24-26 in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits

Any violation will be dealt strictly, the police warned.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 06:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have ordered closure of wine shops/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants between 6 pm on March 24 to 6 am on March 26 on account of Holi. Any violation will be dealt strictly, the police warned.

In a separate order, the police prohibited throwing of colours on roads and at public places on Holi. The movement of two-wheelers and other vehicle in groups, disturbing peace and order or causing inconvenience to others also has been prohibited and Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi, said any person found violating the orders will be prosecuted.