Hyderabad: Woman from Maharashtra arrested for cybercrime

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: A woman from Maharashtra was arrested on charges of providing her bank account and other credentials to a cyber-fraudster gang, using which several people were cheated in the guise of online investment.

The arrested woman is Alfiya Shaik Israil (21), a student from Wardha district in Maharashtra. The absconding kingpin is Rajveer from Rajasthan.

According to the Cybercrime officials, Israil who is pursuing General Nursing Midwifery at a local nursing college in Maharashtra, as part of her part-time job had posted advertisements on various social media accounts.

During this, she was contacted by Rajveer, who developed friendship with her and shared his plan of making easy money by cheating people in the guise of online investment.

“He asked her to provide bank accounts for making fraudulent transactions and promised to pay Rs.3,000 for just few days,” said an official adding she then opened several bank accounts and made her friends to do the same and rented them out.

The gang cheated a woman from Sainikpuri to the tune of Rs.18.2 lakh recently. Following a complaint, a case was booked and Israil was arrested from her house and brought to Hyderabad and produced before the court.