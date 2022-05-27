Hyderabad: Woman injured in knife attack at Kanchanbagh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after being attacked with a knife by a man at Kanchanbagh in the old city on Friday.

According to the police, the woman (29), an employee in a private firm and the suspect Habeeb were reportedly in a relationship but had recently argued over some issue. The police maintained that Habeeb bore a grudge against the victim and attacked her on the road near Omer Hotel in full public view.

“He attacked her with the knife. She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical and is under observation,” Kanchanbagh police, who have registered a case and taken up investigation, said.

The victim’s statement is yet to be recorded. Efforts are on to nab the suspect, they said, adding that footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings was being examined.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .