Hyderabad: Workshop on Drug Discovery and Development begins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: A two-week virtual workshop on Drug Discovery and Development being organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA), in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Science Gurus, USA, commenced here on Saturday.

In his opening address, UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao highlighted the critical need for interdisciplinary approaches and importance of molecular interactions in phenotypic changes. “The path of drug discovery is intricate and requires more than traditional biology. It demands a concerted effort across various scientific disciplines,” he said.

Dr. Chakk Ramesh, a seasoned pharmaceutical scientist, provided a comprehensive review of the drug discovery process, underscoring the distinctions among small molecules, biologics, and vaccines.

The workshop also discussed the emerging vision of personalized medicine, focusing on genetic engineering and the stratification of patients to enhance treatment efficacy. The importance of understanding the analytical differences between small molecules and biologics was highlighted.

Over 140 participants from various countries registered for the event featuring more than 40 experts from across the globe. The experts will share insights into the complex and interdisciplinary nature of drug discovery, covering a range of topics from translational biology to drug manufacturing and regulatory affairs.