Hyderabad: World Tourism Day to be celebrated at HITEX

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: On account of World Tourism Day, the State government is organising a day-long expo at HITEX Exhibition Center in the city on September 26.

The move comes in a bid to promote the cultural and tourist heritage of the State and draw the attention of domestic and international tourists. The expo, which will be open for visitors from 10 am to 10 pm, will see a slew of programmes including a biryani festival with 75 varieties, live concerts by Indian Idol fame Shanmukhapriya and Kinnera artist from the State, Darshanam Mogulaiah.

It will also have a flea market featuring handloom and handicrafts.

World Tourism is celebrated on September 27 every year to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic value.