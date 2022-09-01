| Hyderabad World Tourism Day To Be Celebrated At Hicc On Sep 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said World Tourism Day celebrations would be conducted in a grand manner at HICC, Madhapur on September 27 and directed officials to initiate measures for promoting the cultural and tourist heritage of Telangana to draw the attention of domestic and international tourists.

During a review meeting held here on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according top priority for promotion and development of tourism in the State.

In the united Andhra Pradesh, tourist destination spots in Telangana were deprived off any development. After State formation, the Chief Minister was extending all support for development of tourism in the State, he said.

Towards this initiative, lot of infrastructure development works were being taken up at Yadadri, Bogota waterfalls, Somasila, Mallela Theertham, Muthyla waterfalls and other tourists spots across the State, he said.

He wanted the tourism department officials to extensively promote the UNESCO World Heritage Site – Ramappa Temple and World Best Tourism Village – Bhoodan Pochampally extensively at International tourism events.

“All the tourist destinations in Telangana should be promoted extensively at World Travel Mart to be held from September 7 to 9 in London. Campaign rigorously to draw international and domestic tourists’ attention” said Srinivas Goud to officials.

The Minister instructed the officials to launch the Ramappa Special package bus tour and Nagarjuna Sagar –Srisailam – Nagarjuna Sagar river cruise package at the earliest.

As part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, the Minister would convene a meeting with tours and travels agencies and tourism department officials in a few days.