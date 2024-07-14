Hyderabad wrestler Dinesh makes it into Telangana team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 11:55 PM

Medal winners of the wrestling championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad wrestler T Dinesh Singh secured a place in the Telangana wrestling team for the upcoming 4th National Free Style and Greco-Roman style Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in Bihar in August.

The Hyderabad boxer excelled in the Free Style event of the Under-23 Men and Women Freestyle and Greco-Roman style State Wrestling Championship at Vallala grounds, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Sunday to book a place in the State team.

Selected wrestlers: Mens: Free Style: T Dinesh Singh (Hyd) (57 Kgs), Syed Abbu Hurera Ahmed (Hyd) (61 Kgs), Mohd Fareed Sohil (Hyd) (65 Kgs), N Nilesh Singh (Hyd) (70 Kgs), Yash Vardhan Yadav (Hyd) (74 Kgs), Saleh Bin Amer (Hyd) (79 Kgs), Mohd Fazil (Hyd) (86 Kgs), G Amarnath (Hyd) (92 Kgs), Shravan Singh (Hyd) (97 Kgs), SK Mustafa Bin Ali (Hyd) (125 Kgs); Mens: Greco-Roman style: Abhilash (Hyd) (55 Kgs), T Bhaskar (Hyd) (60 Kgs), Mohd Shabbir (Hyd) (63 Kgs), Ahmed Amer (Hyd) (67 Kgs), P Ajay (Hyd) (72 Kgs), A Sushash (Hyd) (77 Kgs), N Randhir Singh (Hyd) (82 Kgs), Ali Bin Osman Al Ajeri (Hyd) (87 Kgs), P Anish (Hyd) (97 Kgs), E Raja (Hyd) (130 Kgs).;Womens: Tanisha (Hyd) (50 Kgs), Sai Roshini (Hyd) (53 Kgs), Shejra (Niz) (55 Kgs), S Karuniya (Hyd) (62 Kgs), M Srivani (Hyd) (65 Kgs), N Anusha (Hyd) (68 Kgs), T Simran (Hyd) (72 Kgs), Shaik Neha (Niz) (76 Kgs).