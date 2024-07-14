Trophy unveiled for Journalist T20 Premier League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 11:44 PM

SATG Chairman K Shiva Sena Reddy and Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad during the event in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The trophy for the KSG Journalist T20 Premier League (JPL) was unveiled at LB Stadium’s auditorium on Sunday, with the tournament set to take place in Hyderabad from July 20 to 25.

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad and SATG Chairman K Shiva Sena Reddy attended the event as chief guests. Speaking at the event, MSK Prasad emphasised the significance of journalists’ contributions and called for greater recognition of their efforts. Ten journalist teams are slated to participate in the tournament.

