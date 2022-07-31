Hyderabadi singer Vamsi Kalakuntla eyes global arena

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Vamsi Kalakuntla.

Hyderabad: Indian Telugu pop artiste Vamsi Kalakuntla, who is currently based in Dallas, Texas, is showing his talent through Telugu songs that are becoming more and more well-liked in the USA and India. It’s time for streaming services in the market to assist Telugu artistes and their music in reaching audiences they have never touched before, especially as Telugu films and stories continue to take the world by storm.

“Making music in the United States and collaborating with other musicians and composers have given me the opportunity to study the scene and stay on top of things with the message I’m trying to convey to the Telugu pop audience. My vision is to expand Telugu pop music into the international music arena,” shares Vamsi, whose father “spotted my skill and backed me in the singing industry”.

Vamsi started playing music in the sixth grade and used to practise after school hours. “After finishing my BTech, I moved to the USA for my Master’s and was just working and doing the usual things like everyone else. But music being my passion, it was always in the backdrop. It was only after staying away from the Telugu land that I realised that Telugu people don’t get as much recognition in Telugu pop music, which motivated me to concentrate on it,” says Vamsi, who also worked on a Hollywood movie titled 7 Days.

His previous songs include Nightmare, Dhanarekha, I’m Single, Vinave Dorasani, Mami and Desi Spider-Man which gave him a good following on social media.

“I have released music in the past two years that is different from the standard Telugu music that we hear in movies. I firmly believe in incorporating my Hollywood and American pop influences into Telugu music and creating a vibe that has never been achieved for our language on a mainstream level,” says the musician who aims to “change the perception of Telugu pop music in the country” through his music.