Hyderabadi stabbed to death in Georgia; kin seek help to fly to US

According to a letter written by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mohiuddin was running a grocery store in Georgia for the last 10 years.

Hyderabad: A resident of Chanchalguda here, Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, 37, was stabbed to death, allegedly by persons known to him, in Georgia of Atlanta in the United States on Sunday.

According to a letter written by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mohiuddin was running a grocery store in Georgia for the last 10 years. He had visited Hyderabad around 10 months ago, and the couple have a baby.

Fatima said Mohiuddin had a few differences with his business partner and while talking to her on Sunday, had told her that he would reach his home on Crawley Street, Thomaston, in about 30 minutes. However, after that, there were no calls and he did not respond to her calls. She later came to know through his friends that he was stabbed to death and that the police had shifted his body to a nearby hospital.

Fatima has requested Dr. Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in Washington and the Indian Consulate in Atlanta to inquire into the murder apart from making arrangements through the US Consulate in Hyderabad for an emergency visa for her and her father-in-law Khaja Mohiuddin to fly to the States to attend the final rites of her husband.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan has also tweeted to the External Affairs Minister asking for help for Fatima.

