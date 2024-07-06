Hyderabadis give rousing reception to Siraj ‘miyan’ after T20 WC triumph

Scores of fans gather around his car and cheer as the Indian pacer waved at them from his car's sunroof at Mehdipatnam

By PTI Published Date - 6 July 2024, 10:05 AM

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team member Mohammed Siraj surrounded by fans during a victory rally upon his arrival, in Hyderabad. — Photo:PTI

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived in his hometown Hyderabad on Friday after India’s T20 World Cup victory.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said it was a proud moment to win the World Cup and that it was difficult to describe his feelings. “India has been waiting for a long time to get the World Cup. Very happy (to have won now),” he said.

Scores of fans gathered around his car and cheered as he waved at them from his car’s sunroof at Mehdipatnam here.