Hyderabad’s Samskriti bags runner-up title in TCS iON IntelliGem contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: A class 7 student from Hyderabad, Samskriti Konduru is among the runners-up in the grand finale of the 6th edition of national level TCS iON IntelliGem contest.

Samskriti from Hyderabad Public School (HPS) bagged the runner-up title in the seniors’ category, on the topic ‘Universal Values’ and ‘Financial Literacy’, a press release said.

With this, Samskriti made it to the finale twice in a row and she has been the only student from HPS to achieve this in the last six editions of the contest, it said, adding that two more students from HPS made it to the finale in the junior category in this edition.

The TCS iON IntelliGem is a national-level contest for 21st Century Skills conducted for students of Classes V to IX in three stages including qualifiers, pre-finals and a national-level finale.

Samskriti, to her credit, made it to the semi-finals in four categories she participated in. In two categories, she stands in the top two students from Class VII across the country who participated in the contest, it said.

“TCS iON IntelliGem helps us gain an understanding and appreciation of the vital ‘21st Century Skills’. The competition is unique and exciting. I thank my parents and school for encouraging participation. I also want to thank the TCS iON team for such a great platform,” Samskriti said.