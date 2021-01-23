Hyderabad’s Tank Bund sports a new charm

The vision of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on the beautification of Hyderabad is turning into a reality and the transformation of Tank Bund road stand as a testimony.

By | Published: 2:50 pm

Hyderabad: A series of initiatives taken up as part of Tank Bund beautification is headed for the final lap with the city’s most popular hangout space starting to present an aesthetic and appealing charm.

The vision of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on the beautification of Hyderabad is turning into a reality and the transformation of Tank Bund road stand as a testimony. Tank Bund has been Hyderabad’s oldest hangout place for people from all walks of life. Considering its strategic location and natural beauty, the Tank Bund road makes up for the most important and safe urban zone for families to spend their leisure time.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had taken up beautification works on either side of the Tank Bund road to elevate its look and create facilities for the citizens. As a part of the works, HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths and has set up specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to bring more glory to the historic Tank Bund.

Street furniture, kiosks and decorative lightings are being set up to bring more attraction to the place. The cables are run through electrical cable ducts to leave the pavement undisturbed or dug up in the future. The loose ends are being capped to prevent cables from hanging outside.

And to avoid water stagnation, a proper drain system has been created for the smooth flow of stormwater.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .