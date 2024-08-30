HYDRAA selectively targeting encroachers, says Bandi Sanjay

MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay said the CM had created HYDRAA only to divert the attention from the crop loan waiver implementation failures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 04:46 PM

File photo of MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had started the lake encroachment clearance drive to divert the attention of the people from his government’s failure to implement loan waiver scheme in total, union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay said though BJP was for removing encroachments from water bodies, it would not tolerate if houses of the poor were targeted.

Addressing a workshop of BJP workers to discuss the upcoming party’s membership drive on Friday, Sanjay said the Chief Minister had created Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) only to divert the attention from the crop loan waiver implementation failures.

“We are in support of freeing lakes from encroachments. But the way things are moving is suspicious. HYDRAA demolished N-Convention owned by actor Nagarjuna. At the same time it has told colleges owned by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi that this academic year the structures will not be demolished. You are not giving time for common man and demolishing their houses and you are giving time to big and powerful people who have encroached acres of lake land. This double standard will not be tolerated,”he said.