“I admire his career, achievement”: Novak Djokovic opens up about his bond with Virat Kohli

In the lead-up to the Australian Open 2024, tennis legend Djokovic has been making headlines with his fitness and determination at the age of 36.

Melbourne: Tennis legend and the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic revealed that he has been in constant touch with India’s talisman batter Virat Kohli.

The 24-time major winner said that they have known each other for a few years and he admires Kohli a lot. He stated that while he has not had the opportunity to meet an Indian batter, he has been lucky enough to communicate with one.

The Serb revealed that he has a wonderful friendship with Indian cricket legend Kohli and has been speaking with him for several years. Djokovic complimented Kohli on his stellar career and thanked him for his good remarks.

Speaking to Sony Sports, Djokovic said, “Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person. But it was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career and achievement and everything he has done.” With a potential 25th Grand Slam title up for the grabs, Djokovic opened up about his admiration for India and what drives him towards achieving great things every day.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion reflected on his previous visit to the nation, which was ten years ago. Djokovic planned to visit India soon to see its beauty, history, culture, and spirituality.

“I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It’s amazing,” the 36-year-old continued.

The 10-time Australian Open winner, Novak, will face Croatian Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday, in the year when Novak is all set to eye a Golden Slam.

On the other hand, India’s star batter Kohli Kohli is set to return for the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday after missing the opening match of the series due to personal reasons.