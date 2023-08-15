I-Day celebrations: Over 100 tricolour kites flown from Noida’s tallest building

A team of over half a dozen people from a private agency went to the 66th floor of Supertech Supernova at Sector 94 here around 10.30 am and kept the kites flying for more than two hours.

Photo: Twitter

Noida: The Noida sky on Tuesday was coloured in the shades of India’s tricolour as an array of over a 100 kites — all attached to a single string — were flown from the roof of the city’s tallest building as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations.

“Altogether 125 kites and three big kites were flown together to mark the Independence Day celebrations from the 66th floor of the Supernova building. The length of the finely balanced string stretched up to 200-foot,” a spokesperson for Supertech Group told PTI.

The Supernova is the tallest structure in Noida, measuring 190 metres, and envisioned to be 300 metres tall upon completion. The building is a mixed-use project, having both commercial as well as residential units, the spokesperson said.

Independence Day were celebrated with a festive fervour across Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, on Tuesday, even as security was stepped up in the western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi.