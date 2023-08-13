Abhishek Bachchan reminisces unfurling the tricolour in Melbourne alongside Kapil Dev

Abhishek, who made an appearance on the 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special episode of India's Best Dancer 3, contemplated the importance of Independence Day

By IANS Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan went down the memory lane, and recalled an ‘extraordinary’ experience of unfurling the tricolour at the Main Square during a film festival in Melbourne, along with former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Abhishek, who graced the stage of India’s Best Dancer 3’s ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special episode, reflected on the significance of the Independence Day.

Expressing his pride, Abhishek said: “We’ve travelled extensively and held respect for other nations, but the sight of India’s tricolour flag fluttering in the sky elicits a unique feeling; it’s just such a good feeling. At home, we proudly hoist the flag and adhere to the evening protocol of lowering it as per regulations. This sense of pride deepens as we observe these acts on Independence Day, reminding us of the sacrifices made by our ancestors, and enabling us to celebrate this day today.”

“I vividly recall an extraordinary experience during a film festival in Melbourne. I was granted the honor of unfurling the Indian flag at the Main Square, a momentous occasion as I had never officially hoisted the flag before. Sharing this remarkable moment with the legendary Kapil Dev Ji was truly special,” the actor said.

The actor further said: “During the filming of ‘LOC’, I had the privilege of interacting with the military. A Lieutenant Colonel imparted a poignant insight that remains etched in my memory. He remarked that the flag does not flutter due to the wind alone; it soars because of the weight of the sacrifices made by martyrs who laid down their lives for our nation.”

‘LOC Kargil‘ is a 2003 historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan, produced and directed by J. P. Dutta. It starred Mohnish Bahl, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek, and Akshaye Khanna.

“As we appear on this show today, we are reminded of the immense struggles our forefathers endured to secure our independence. Let us honor their sacrifices on this significant day, a day that should be revered by every Indian,” added Abhishek.

The episode will take viewers on a poignant journey highlighting India’s struggle for Independence as the talented contestants, along with their choreographers, delve into the stories of our forefathers who were instrumental in bringing about the freedom we now enjoy.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi will be contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble. The duo’s performance will transport audiences back to the pivotal year of 1920, depicting the fervor of the Non-Cooperation Movement and the indomitable spirit of the Indian people. The sheer visual brilliance created by Boogie and Saumya received a standing ovation.

Praising Boogie’s performance, Abhishek said: “I don’t know much about dance technicalities, but dance is about emotions, and the way you maintained your expression was amazing. As an actor, knowing how to emote through your expressions apart from the dancing is crucial.”

“The way you use your hands in dance has always been a challenge for me. When I dance, either my legs move or my hands move, but I loved how you had control over your hands. I would definitely do that if given the opportunity. Your performance was fantastic, the choreography was outstanding, and the story conveyed its message very effectively,” he shared.

The ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special episode will also be graced by acclaimed singers, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan, will also be coming to promote their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.