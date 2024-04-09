I League: Sreenidi Deccan pegged back by 10-man Inter Kashi

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Kashi in the penultimate Matchweek of the I-League 2023-24 football championship at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 12:20 AM

Players of Sreenidi Deccan and Inter Kashi in action during the match.

Colombian forward David Castaneda’s first half goal for Sreenidi Deccan was cancelled out by a late second half penalty by Inter Kashi’s Spanish midfielder Julen Perez as both teams settled for a point each as the hosts finished the match with 10 men after Sandip Mandi’s dismissal.

Also Read Sreenidi Deccan held by NEROCA, suffer blow in title race

With Mohammedan Sporting Club having clinched the title the previous day, the Deccan Warriors were assured of a runners-up finish, head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made six changes to the lineup with goalkeeper Ubaid CK coming in for his first appearance since November. Both teams started with high intensity and much of the first period was played out in midfield.

Full-back Arijit Bagui got Sreenidi Deccan’s first effort on target in the 24th minute, stinging Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya’s palms from distance. In the 42nd minute, Castaneda broke the deadlock as he headed in Faysal Shayesteh’s corner for his 9th goal of the season.

Inter Kashi came out fighting in the second half but they suffered a setback when defender Mandi picked up his second yellow card for a late tackle on Ubaid. Sreenidi Deccan created many chances through Rosenberg Gabriel, Castaneda and Ibrahim Sissoko but they could not get the crucial second goal. As the game drew to a close, Inter Kashi winger Edmund was fouled in the box and Perez converted the resulting spot kick to finish the game at 1-1. Sreenidi Deccan FC will finish their I-League campaign against Shillong Lajong in Hyderabad on April 13.