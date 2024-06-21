ICICI Bank Credit Card Users Read Up: New Terms for Lounge Access Feature

Here’s a quick look into some changes.

21 June 2024

48_ICICI Bank credit card holders, beware: Check out new lounge rules

One key benefit of credit cards, whether it’s a physical or a virtual credit card, is the complimentary lounge access. Majority of issuers offer this benefit with most of their credit cards. However, there are certain terms and conditions associated with these. There is generally a spending milestone that you must meet in a given period.

Additionally, these terms and conditions are subject to change at the issuer’s discretion. The ICICI Bank Credit Card terms for airport lounge access have been recently updated. Here’s a quick look into some changes.

Updated Terms for Lounge Access

Like most issuers, ICICI Bank also requires you to spend a certain amount in a timeframe to enjoy complimentary lounge access. For the ICICI Bank Credit Cards, this criterion has been updated and is in effect from 1st April, 2024.

As per the new terms, you need to spend ₹35,000 in the previous quarter via your ICICI Bank Credit Card to get one complimentary lounge access in the subsequent quarter. Here is an illustration to help you better understand this better:

Spend Period (Dec ’23 – Dec’24) Complimentary Lounge Eligibility Period 26th Dec, 2023 – 25th Mar, 2024 1st Apr, 2024 – 30th Jun, 2024 26th Mar, 2024 – 25th Jun, 2024 1st Jul, 2024 – 30th Sep, 2024 26th Jun, 2024 – 25th Sep, 2024 1st Oct, 2024 – 31st Dec, 2024 26th Sep, 2024 – 25th Dec, 2024 1st Jan, 2025 – 31st Mar, 2025

Which Cards Will Have the New Terms?

The updated terms for lounge access will be applicable on the following ICICI Bank Credit Cards:

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

ICICI Bank NRI Secured Coral Visa Credit Card

ICICI Bank Coral American Express Credit Card

ICICI Bank Secured Coral Credit Card

ICICI Bank Coral Contactless Credit Card

ICICI BANK HPCL SUPER SAVER RuPay Credit Card

ICICI Bank LEADTHENEW Coral Credit Card

ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card

ICICI Bank MasterCard Coral Credit Card

ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card

MINE Credit Card By ICICI Bank Visa Card

MINE Credit card By ICICI Bank Mastercard

ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Visa Credit Card

ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Master Credit Card

MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card

ICICI Bank Manchester United Platinum Credit Card

Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card

Accelero ICICI Bank Credit Card

ICICI Bank Parakram Credit Card

ICICI Bank Business Blue Advantage Card

ICICI Bank MakeMyTrip Mastercard Business Platinum Credit Card

There are no changes in the terms and conditions for complimentary lounge access of other cards by the bank. However, note that the bank may change or update this list at its discretion.

Steps to Opt for the Complimentary Lounge Access

To use your card and enjoy complimentary access to the airport lounge, follow these steps:

Visit the participating lounge

Present the card

Authorise a transaction of ₹2

And, you’re done! Enjoy the lounge access while you travel.

Here’s what you will need to access this benefit:

A valid ICICI Bank Credit Card (unexpired)

A valid air ticket or boarding pass (same day or next day)

A valid ID proof

Note that the credit card must have your name and not anyone else’s. Additionally, only the credit cardholder, i.e., the one whose name is mentioned on the card, can get free access to the lounge.

Note: This may depend on the credit card you have, your issuer, and the lounge. In some cases, even guests may get complimentary access.

Other Changes in Features and Benefits

Apart from the above, ICICI Bank Credit Cards will also have the following changes:

DCC (Dynamic Currency Conversion)

Issuers levy a fee to allow you to transact in Indian currency in a foreign location or at a merchant registered outside India. From 5th February 2024, a DCC fee of 1%, plus applicable taxes will be levied. This will be applicable on all ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

The fee will be levied on the following transactions:

International transactions done in Indian currency at an international location

Transactions done in Indian currency with merchants located in the country but registered in a foreign country

Rewards on e-Wallet Loading and Rent Payment

There will be no reward points offered on payments done for rent and e-wallet loading. This has come into effect from 5th February 2024.

Note: The change does not apply to the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Rewards on Utility Payments

Utility transactions will earn rewards as per the card’s terms and conditions. With effect from 5th February 2024, government payments are also considered utility payments. This applies to all credit cards issued by the bank.

Final Thoughts

In addition to staying aware of the recent updates about lounge access, keep an eye on other terms and conditions, such as the interest rate and fees. This will help you keep the costs of your ICICI Bank Credit Card minimal and use it effectively.

An easy way to do this is to read your credit card statement carefully and any communication sent by the issuer to your number or email address. You can also visit the official website and check under the notice or the update section.