Iconic Gateway of India celebrates ‘Stranger Things’ and how!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Photo: Twitter/Netflix India

Hyderabad: Ever since Eleven ripped open a portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down in 1983, similar rifts have been opening up in the most unexpected places, including our world now.

In celebration of the upcoming return of ‘Stranger Things’, rifts will start appearing on some of the most iconic monuments around the globe. As part of this unique initiative, The Gateway of India joins the world stage alongside a special list of 15 prestigious landmarks (across 14 countries), such as the Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and The Wawel Castle in Krakow, amongst others, to capture the love of the fans and showcase the show’s most unforgettable moments.

As an ode to ‘Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1’ that premiered on May 27, Aamchi Mumbai was treated to a grand celebration for the fans with a one-of-a-kind projection mapping on the city’s beloved and iconic tourist landmark – The Gateway of India.

Taking over the night skies of Mumbai, the heritage monument was lit up with a larger-than-life display of popular elements from the series. In a grand reveal, the iconic monument turned into a massive canvas, giving us glimpses of our favourite characters, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the gang, along with all the mayhem that’s in store for them in the Upside Down.

The reaction of the crowd was a moment to savour as they were left awestruck by the stunning projection of the ‘rift’ in a truly immersive experience.

Since the launch of its first season in 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon. Eleven and her friends have captured the imagination of fans from India and the world, and the rifts take them inside the story, taking them through the Upside Down and into an alternate reality. The series is enjoyed by millions of fans and is available in three Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .