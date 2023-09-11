Monday, Sep 11, 2023
An improvised explosive device (IED) was found on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway on Monday after which traffic was suspended

IED found on J-K’s Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was found on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway on Monday after which traffic was suspended.

Police said the IED was found by the security forces at Hanjiwera (Pattan) on the highway Monday morning.

“Traffic on the highway has been suspected. “Bomb disposal squad has been called in to defuse the IED,” police said.

More details were awaited

