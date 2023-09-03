Sunday, Sep 3, 2023
Home | India | Ied Planted In Tiffin Box Found In J Ks Rajouri

IED planted in tiffin box found in J-K’s Rajouri

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box was found on Sunday in J&K's Rajouri district

By IANS
Published Date - 11:25 AM, Sun - 3 September 23
IED planted in tiffin box found in J-K’s Rajouri
IANS Photo

Jammu: A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box was found on Sunday in J&K‘s Rajouri district.

Police said the suspected IED planted inside the tiffin box was found lying near a playground in the Sangpur village of Chingis area in the district this morning. “Bomb disposal squad was called in and the area has been cordoned off,” police said. Details were awaited

Related News

Latest News