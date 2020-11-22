IIFBM 2020: The making of young entrepreneurs

Malka Komraiah, Chairman of Delhi Public School, put forth his thoughts to the participants.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam conducted International Inter-Firm Business Meet 2020 recently. The school said that the programme a unique platform that allowed students to participate and debate profoundly on issues ranging from national to international importance. The only curriculum mapped and student-led initiative especially for the Commerce & Humanities Stream students, the school said.

Every year this event is held for a large number of schools nationally and this year it has leaped to become an international event where over 520 delegates from 43 schools participated from Nepal, Sharjah, Dehradun, Mumbai Chennai, Pune, Kota, Vizag and other major cities apart from many schools from Hyderabad.

The Three-Day IIFBM commenced on November 19 with the inaugural ceremony constituting a soulful prayer, virtual lighting of the lamp. Chief Guests Jayashree K, CEO of IBAS Global, Bangalore and Dr K Sriharsha Reddy, Dean (Academics) and Professor at Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad declared the Meet open with the release of the delegate handbook.

Malka Komraiah, Chairman of Delhi Public School, put forth his thoughts to the participants. Principal Sunitha Rao addressed the gathering and proudly shared the 10 years journey of IFBM to the international standards.

The journey of IFBM from 2011 till date was shown in a video. Senior Vice- Principal Nandita Sunkara introduced the Chief guests and appreciated the contribution of the alumni who also shared their experiences of being a part of this event from as far as US and UK.

Secretary-General Amrutha Kasarla and the conference head Bipasha Sinha gave a head start and introduced the committees and the Executive Board. Many esteemed guests, principals of the participating schools, parents and students witnessed the event live-streamed on Facebook.

