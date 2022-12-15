IIIT-Hyderabad launches UG engineering programme in modern Machine Learning

The course is currently offered via iHub-Data to Indian UG students pursuing a career in engineering, the IIIT-Hyderabad said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: iHub-Data at IIIT-Hyderabad has launched a minor UG engineering programme in Modern Machine Learning, which will be offered from the academic year 2023.

IIIT-Hyderabad faculty has been engaged in shaping the syllabus, lecture contents and practical hands-on tutorials, and exploring ways for offering a skilled programme covering fundamentals of modern machine learning. These culminated in a 50-week programme on foundations of modern machine learning, currently offered via iHub-Data to Indian UG students pursuing a career in engineering, the IIIT-Hyderabad said.

With learning incorporated from its engagement with the students, there has been a growing realisation that the programme be also offered as a regular academic program of any university/technical institution.

Access to all requisite learning resources including hands on tutorials would be extended to institutions agreeing to offer the minor programme – facilitating these institutions to offer it as a regular on-campus classroom programme.

An MoU with iHub-Data, IIIT-Hyderabad would need to be signed by institutions willing to be part of the network, who would then be able to offer the course for a block period of four years, starting from 2023. More details of the minor program available at https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/courses/minor-degree-in-machine-learning/.