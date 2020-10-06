IIIT Hyderabad sets up Smart City Research Centre

Facility includes Living Lab, a test bed to showcase new ideas and approaches in internet of things domain

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:24 pm

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has set up a Smart City Research Centre (SCRC) with support from MEITY (Government of India), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana.

As a part of the initiative, Living Lab plans to create an urban area enhancing three value domains—social, economic and environmental.

IIITH existing centres will be lending their expertise to the research centre in areas such as signal processing, design of smart and automated buildings, optics and photonics, flexible electronics, embedded systems and internet of things, research and development in fundamental aspects of computing systems etc.

“IIITH’s Living Lab will collaborate with government bodies, startups and big organisations on Smart City solutions. The IIITH campus would include different IoT verticals related to air quality, building energy, water quantity and quality, street lighting, etc. Through the Living Lab, IIIT-H plans to transform the campus into a platform for learning, experimentation and for showcasing new ideas and approaches,” said professor Ramesh Loganathan of IIITH.

The Smart Cities Mission aims to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens.

In this ambitious project, 100 cities are being covered for the duration of five years with a budget of Rs 100 crore per city per year.

