IIIT Hyderabad’s iHub-Data offers six-month training in AI and ML

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 04:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Technology Innovation Hub, iHub-Data, established by IIIT Hyderabad, is offering a six-month-long training class on AI/ML for top performers from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad.

The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require the physical attendance of students participating in the program. The six-month program contains a judicious mix of concepts related to theory, tutorials and projects, all about modern AI/ML.

“Training and equipping students on the latest techniques in modern machine learning has always been one of our goals. A large number of corporate houses spawning up in this city, would benefit indirectly from this program”, said Prof Jawahar CV, Dean of Research at IIIT Hyderabad.

This is the third edition of the weekend training program getting organised at IIIT Hyderabad campus. “Services of highly skilled mentors have been made available to assist and guide the students in the tutorial sessions”, says CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

The last date to register for the program is May 5 and classes would commence from May 19. For more details, contact the coordinator (Ph. 040 6653 1787) or the course website at ihub-data.ai