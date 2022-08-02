IIM-Ahmedabad opens admissions to e-PGD in Advanced Business Analytics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management -Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has invited applications for the fourth batch of its e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA), a 16-month programme in applied analytics for working professionals.

The objective of the programme is to help candidates learn and internalize strong conceptual foundations of applied analytics through rigorous coursework, peer to peer learning and capstone projects, according to a press release.

Candidates who have a minimum of two years of relevant work experience (preferably in business analytics), hold a bachelor’s degree, have strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test can apply for the programme.

The ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test is scheduled for the first round of admissions on November 6 followed by personal interviews on November 12 and 13, while announcement of selection is on November 21.

Interested candidates can apply for the first round admissions up to October 30. The application form can be downloaded from the website https://epgd-aba.iima.ac.in/round1/main.html.