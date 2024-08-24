| Iim Bangalore Announces Indias First Global Centre Of Excellence On Pe And Vc

IIM Bangalore announces India’s first global centre of excellence on PE and VC

Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty at IIM Bangalore signed an MoU with Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors Pvt Ltd, to set up the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital.

Bengaluru: As the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) landscape in India continues to grow, IIM Bangalore on Saturday announced to set up country’s first global centre on PE-VC.

Named after the legendary investment banker Tony James, the Centre aims to be a global thought leader for research in matters relating to the PE and VC landscape.

Cyriac is contributing Rs 17.5 crore towards the centre. “This is the single largest-ever contribution from an alumnus and we are grateful to Mathew not just for his generous support but for his extreme thoughtfulness in contributing to the naming of four classrooms on campus after faculty who taught his batch,” said Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

Cyriac said he expects the Centre “to emerge as a globally reputed ‘go-to’ place for all players interested in private equity as well as venture capital.”

The Centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, education and industry collaboration in the field of PE-VC, where students will connect with industry leaders, gain hands-on insights, and explore the latest trends in the sector.

James has watched the Indian PE landscape flourish. He said that private equity is a strong contributor to the vibrant Indian economy.

The opening of the Centre comes at a time when foreign investment in the country is booming across sectors, riding on the country’s robust domestic macros.

VC investment in the country surged to $4 billion in the April-June period (Q2 2024), from $2.9 billion in the previous quarter. VC investment is expected to continue to pick up in India, driven in part by the country’s stable government and positive economic environment, according to a latest KPMG report.

India Inc saw impressive 195 deals worth $8.4 billion in July, a 16 per cent jump in volumes. PE deal activity continued to lead the volumes for the month, contributing to 57 per cent of the overall volumes, according to ‘Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker’.