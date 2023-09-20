IIM-C holds training programmes for Bengal Zilla Parishad representatives

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Calcutta said it has commenced on-campus management training for elected representatives of Zilla Parishads of West Bengal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Calcutta said it has commenced on-campus management training for elected representatives of Zilla Parishads of West Bengal on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad lies at the top of the three-tier panchayati raj system.

The five-day training for the Sabhadhipatis and Saha Sabhadhipatis (heads and deputy heads) covering issues such as communication skills, women’s empowerment, local entrepreneurship, grassroots-level leadership, and negotiation, was inaugurated by Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, a statement said.

Altogether 44 people took part in the training programme.

“I am sure that with transparency, ability, and responsibility, the newly elected Sabhadhipatis and Saha Sabhadhipatis of Panchayat Zila Parishads in West Bengal will benefit immensely from this training programme conducted by the professors of IIM Calcutta,” the minister said.

The Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of the state, bagged all the Zilla Parishads in the last panchayat elections held on July 8.

The training programme directors, Professors Rajesh Bhattacharya and Bhaskar Chakrabarti from the Public Policy and Management Group of IIM-C said the programme will help bring world-class management to panchayats.

Recently, the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has partnered with the National Rural Livelihood Mission to create a nurturing ecosystem at the grassroots.