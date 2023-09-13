CAT 2023 registration deadline extended to September 20: IIM Lucknow responds to document procurement challenges

This decision comes in the wake of challenges faced by candidates in obtaining the necessary documentation for timely registration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) to 5 pm on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday). This decision comes in the wake of challenges faced by candidates in obtaining the necessary documentation for timely registration. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have taken this step to facilitate candidates’ registration process.

There would be no further extension of the registration deadline, the CAT convenor said in a press release on Wednesday and advised candidates to register well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

Candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline and have paid the applicable registration fee will have a short window for editing certain fields in the application form after the registration window closes. The fields that can be edited include photographs, signatures, and test city preferences.

CAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023 (Sunday) in three sessions. The total duration of the test will be 120 minutes, with the following three sections:

**Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; **Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; **Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will have 40 minutes to answer questions in each section, and they will not be permitted to switch between sections while answering questions. To familiarize themselves with the test format, tutorials will be available on the CAT website starting from October 2023. Candidates were advised to make use of these tutorials well in advance of the examination. Candidates should regularly check the official CAT 2023 website: [https://iimcat.ac.in](https://iimcat.ac.in). Additionally, for any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the help desk at 18002108720.