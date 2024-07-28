IIM-Calcutta Issues CAT 2024 for Aspiring IIM Admissions

The CAT 2024, a computer-based test, has been scheduled for November 24 in three sessions and results will be declared in the second week of January, 2025.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 03:38 PM

CAT 2024

Hyderabad: Aspiring for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)? Here is the opportunity. The IIM – Calcutta issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, a gateway to the IIMs in the country.

Scores obtained in the test will be used for admissions to various post graduate and fellow/doctorate programmes offered by 21 IIMs. Scores are also used by listed non-lIM member institutions.

However, the IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIMs institutions.

The test will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

Registrations are open on the website http://www.iimcat.ac.in from August 1 (10 am) to September 13 (5pm).

The registration fee is Rs.2,500 (Rs.1,500 for SC, ST and PwD candidates). Admit cards for the test can be downloaded from the website from November 5 to 24.

The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks of equivalent CGPA. In case of SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum requirement is 45 per cent.

Apart from graduates, students who are in their final year of the bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree can apply.