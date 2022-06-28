IIT-Hyderabad launches one year course on 5G, aims to train 500 engineers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

File Photo: IIT-Hyderabad

Sangareddy: With an objective to create a workers pool on 5G Technology in India, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) announces a 12-month certificate program on “Future Wireless Communications” that will commence on August 1. IIT-H is one of the first organisations in India to have successfully developed and commercialised 5G technology, including an NB-IoT chipset.

Speaking on the occasion Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty said it is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created the IIT-H 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. Prof Murty said the certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year”. In a letter to the IIT-H management union Minister for Communications, Information, and Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated them.

“It is heartening to see that IIT-H is launching a certificate program on Future Wireless Communication, aimed at training 500 Engineers every year. The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focused on developing Atma Nirbhar 5G ecosystem. Our commitment to creating a skilled resource pool of specialised engineers is in line with our 20-year-long road map to becoming a trusted global supply chain partner.

Congratulations to Prof Murty and his entire team at IITH, and, looking forward to the participants of this course contributing to the DigitalNation Building”, the union Minister said. Programme Coordinator GVV Sharma Diploma, BSc, BTech graduates final year students or with an equivalent degree in any branch of science or engineering are eligible for this program. The course is divided into 4 modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the program ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project.”